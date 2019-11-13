MUMBAI — Rani Mukerji revealed never-heard-before details about the blockbuster “Veer-Zaara” on its 15th release anniversary. The film was released in Diwali 2004.
Mukerji reveals, “There are two very distinct memories that come to my mind when I think of “Veer-Zaara.” The first, of course, was working with the legendary Yash Chopra. Just to shoot with him was an experience by itself, because when you shoot with a master like him you realize how great he is.”
“And he would never see what he was shooting on the monitor! He was always behind the cameraman watching us and okaying the shots, because most directors who I had worked with, used to sit very close to the monitor because that had become the new-age thing to do.”
She adds, “When I shot with Yash uncle, I realized that how such iconic filmmakers must be actually taking out work from actors because they were constantly looking at us standing next to the camera, calling for the shots. That was something really, incredibly special. And he was the only director who wanted to feed us all the time to make sure we were happy and laughing!”
Mukerji had teamed up again with Shah Rukh Khan in “Veer-Zaara,” but this was the first film in which they were not romantically teamed after hits like “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,” “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…” and “Chalte Chalte.”
Mukerji goes on, “So the other thing that I remember was seeing Shah Rukh in the old avatar which was really awkward for both of us. Before this, I had always romanced him and in this film he had to look at me with the imagery of a daughter and I had to look at him as a father-figure, which was a bit tough.”
“Romancing Shah Rukh is much easier! So, I think our camaraderie made us burst out laughing a lot of times much to the annoyance of Adi (writer-producer of the film and now Mukerji’s husband Aditya Chopra) and Yash uncle!”
The two filmmakers wanted to get the actors to concentrate on the shots. “But Shah Rukh and I would start our giggle fits and they would never stop. I remember, of course, my outdoor shoots with Yash uncle in Punjab. Punjab being where he was born and brought up, the shooting experience was just incredible.”
“Veer Zaara,” she says, was also an epic food fest. “There used to be chat on the sets every day, there was aloo paratha and white makhan!”
