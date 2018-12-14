MUMBAI— A lesser-known fact about the Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding was a prominent note on the invite that gifts would be appreciated as checks in the name of their favorite charity, “The Live Love Laugh Foundation.”
A lesser-known but unpleasant fact was also that Anil Kapoor and family were left out of the Lake Como invites for the DeepVeer wedding though Singh is closely related to Kapoor’s wife!
Anushka Sharma has bought herself a high-end Range Rover that cost Rs. 4 crore.
Shilpa Shetty will join Eva Longoria at the Global Gift Gala in Dubai Dec. 13 for supporting underprivileged children.
Gauahar Khan learned Kathak and Hip-Hop for her performance on the digital show “The Dance Project” that airs on a video-sharing platform.
The Marathi film “Aaron” about a young village boy who dreams of going to Paris, is aiming for a pan-Indian release.
Television actor Nikita Dutta co-stars with Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in “Sahib Singh,” the Hindi remake of “Arjun Reddy.”
As against having made Rs. 58 crore in India, “Hichki” has collected a gross of Rs. 150 crore in China!
Zeenat Aman took time off to attend a literature festival in Adelaide, standing in for Rishi Kapoor and talking about him.
After keeping her second pregnancy a well-kept secret, Udita Goswani (and hubby Mohit Suri) has welcomed a baby boy.
After “Singh Is Bliing” in 2015, Shashi Kapoor’s son Kunal Kapoor will play Nawab of Oudh Shuja-ud-Daula in Ashutosh Gowariker’s “Panipat” starring Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.
Arshad Warsi will play a serious role in his first web outing, “Asura,” a thriller.
Though Twinkle Khanna, as we all know, was the first choice for “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” but nixed Rani Mukerji’s role, Karan Johar finally got to direct her in an ad film with Akshay Kumar 20 years later – that is, now!
Mudassar Aziz will direct the remake of B.R. Chopra’s 1978 infidelity-based comedy “Pati Patni Aur Woh.”
Rakhi Sawant has announced her marriage to Pune-based Internet sensation Deepak Kalal, who has made a splash wearing women’s clothes!
Farah Khan will be a key cast member of “Kanpur Wale Khuranas,” the new television show from Sunil Grover.
Fifteen years after he directed him in “Tere Naam,” and a decade after a cameo in “God Tussi Great Ho,” Satish Kaushik plays a key role of a merchant navy officer in “Bharat” starring Salman Khan.
Urmila Matondkar and hubby Mohsin Akhtar have ventured into filmmaking with their Marathi film “Madhuri” featuring Sonali Kulkarni, Sharad Kelkar, and Subodh Bhave.
Canadian rapper Drake considers Athiya Shetty as “my goddess,” has started following her on Instagram, and has watched “Mubarakan” thrice just for her!
Surveen Chawla and hubby Akshay Thakkar are expecting their baby in April and says that both of them feel blessed.
On the silver jubilee of the 1993 “Baazigar,” directors Abbas-Mustan stated that a sequel could be made only if there was the “right story.”
Arjun Rampal comes aboard Zee5 for his digital debut as a pilot in “The Final Call,” an adaptation of Priya Kumar’s book “I Will Go With You.”
