MUMBAI — Rani Mukerji has completed the first schedule of her next film “Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.” After shooting for a month, the makers took to their social media to announce the wrap of the Estonia schedule. Keeping in mind safety protocols, Mukerji and the entire crew shot in a bio bubble with all necessary precautions.
The film revolves around a journey of a mother’s battle against an entire country. The final schedule of the film is expected to begin in India soon.
Directed by Ashima Chibber, “Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway” is produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani’s Emmay Entertainment and Zee Studios. This is Mukerji’s first outside-home (YRF) film after marriage.
