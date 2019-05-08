MUMBAI—“Singham,” “Simmba” and “Sooryavanshi, all” in one frame! Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar united for a powerful “cop universe” photograph along with filmmakers Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar. This is the FIRST time an Indian movie has attempted a conglomeration of hit franchises in a blend, like the “Avengers” series and others in Hollywood.
Correction: “Simmba,” released at the end of 2018, saw Ranveer Singh as Simmba getting help from Ajay Devgn (in a special appearance) as “Singham,” and then communicating on phone with ATS cop Sooryavanshi in the post-climax (with Kumar in a cameo). But today, we expect small but even better inputs from the characters of Simmba and Singham in “Sooryavanshi,” with which Shetty is designing his third ‘cop’ franchise after “Singham” and now “Simmba.”
Kumar commenced the shooting of “Sooryavanshi” and Shetty welcomed him in a unique style along with Devgn, Singh, and Johar to their cop universe. Kumar and Katrina Kaif unite in the film after many years. In the photo, the entire cop universe of Shetty, including the reel Simmba, Singham and Sooryavanshi can be seen holding the film clapboard in their hands.
Kumar shared the photo and captioned it as, “The cop universe just got bigger as #Sooryavanshi takes charge!” Well, this is surely one universe that fans have been eagerly waiting for.
