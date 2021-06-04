MUMBAI — Remember the 1975 Raj Khosla flop, “Prem Kahani,” that featured great performances from Shashi Kapoor, Mumtaz, Rajesh Khanna and Vinod Khanna and had hit music by Laxmikant-Pyarelal?
Well, times have changed almost half a century later and now “Prem Kahanai”the name for a romantic comedy — a love story between two totally opposite characters — and is said to be the selected “quirky” (???) title for this rom-com.
And Karan Johar, who has (thankfully, for more reasons than one!) abandoned his historical, “Takht,” will direct this light romance with the “Gully Boy” team of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.
The script and dialogues are said to be locked and the music sittings are on. But the music director has not been announced as per current trends when even top composers are not given the importance they deserve, though we suspect that it will be Pritam, who also did “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil,” Johar’s last directorial.
Thankfully, the era of the legends had a different complexion. The late writer Kader Khan had once told this writer, “I had announced my production, which never took off later because of Amitabh’s illness, as “Kader Khan presents Amitabh Bachchan in and as “Jaahil.” Music: Laxmikant-Pyarelal.” By evening of the day, the double-spread ad appeared in the newspaper “Screen,” all the territories were sold!” It was two numero unos — the actor and the composers —that led to this.
