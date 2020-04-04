MUMBAI — Many personalities from the industry have pledged to do their bit and extend their support during these times. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone together have pledged their contribution towards the PM CARES fund for Covid-19 relief and also encouraged their millions of fans to do so.
They took to their respective social media handles and shared, “In times like these, every bit counts. We humbly pledge to contribute to the PM-CARES FUND, and hope that you will too. We’re all in this together, and we shall overcome. Jai Hind.”
