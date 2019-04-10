What a big star can do for you
Suniel Shetty is in a legal wrangle, that too for “unnecessary meddling” in daughter Athiya Shetty’s upcoming next, “Motichoor Chaknachoor,” which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Producer Rajesh Bhatia has claimed that he gave work to Shetty’s “out-of-work” (!!) daughter only because of their personal relations (!!!) and now the senior actor is allegedly dictating the edit of the film, which is unfair. While Shetty laughed off the allegations that he said will be “answered at the right time,” this seems to be one more clear case of riding piggyback on a star’s name to wannabe fame – Siddiqui as a hero, for starters, has not given a single successful film, and the producer is almost anonymous!
Atul Agnihotri’s daughter Alizeh to be introduced by uncle Salman
Just a week after Salman Khan launched Nutan’s granddaughter Pranutan Bahl in “Notebook,” he announced that his niece and sister Alvira (and Atul) Agnihotri’s daughter Alizeh will also be launched by him. Alizeh is learning dance from Saroj Khan for six months now and is quite a looker. She took the Internet by storm, as per a “Mumbai Mirror” rapport, when she recently modeled for aunt Seema Sohail Khan’s clothing line. Khan wants to launch her with a romance, though Alizeh is also training in action, with the superstar closely monitoring her progress.
‘Coolie No. 1’ is only the title
David Dhawan is not remaking his 1995 Govinda hit “Coolie No.1,” as per the portal bollywoodhungama.com, but only the title and the core idea would be same. The director has stated, “Varun is nothing like Govind(a). Nobody is like Govind. He is one of his kind. To even think of making Varun do a Govind is asking for trouble.” Neither could a reprise of Kader Khan be successful, he feels. He told the portal, “That was a different era. Everything from clothes to the language to the morals has changed. What was unacceptable back then is acceptable now, and vice- versa.”
Shiv-Ling lands “Dabangg 3” unit in trouble
“Dabangg 3” has not really had a good start. Pictures of a Shiv-Ling covered in wooden planks reportedly offended many Hindus on location at Maheshwar in Madhya Pradesh. Salman Khan said, “We have no intention of hurting anyone’s sentiment and covering the Shiv-Ling was intentional since it was about protecting it. Covering it with wooden planks was important to retain its sanctity in between all the film shooting that will happen. “Dabangg 3” is directed by Prabhu Deva and also stars Sonakshi Sinha, South star Sudeep in prominent roles.
Ranveer Singh back with Yash Raj Films
He is back with his mentor banner after six years, during which he has grown from actor to super-star with five big hits. Ranveer Singh has been roped in for Yash Raj Films’s next directed by Maneesh Sharma and starring Manushi Chhillar. The film will go on the floors after a while as Chhillar is slated to make her debut with a Farah Khan film and Singh is busy. But we wonder if Sharma can manage a larger-than-life big-screen experience for which Singh always looks in his recent films.
Saif Ali Khan not in ‘Love Aaj Kal 2’
Saif Ali Khan would like to do any interesting role if dates and time permit. The actor admits that while Imtiaz Ali did offer him a part in “Love Aaj Kal 2,” he has not yet signed the film, though he is excited that daughter Sara Ali Khan is working with Ali. Buzz was that he was playing father to his daughter in-film and then there was the rumor that he would be actually playing leading man Kartik Aaryan’s father.
Mithun-Naseeruddin together
After they worked together in “Khwab” (1980) and “Hum Paanch” (1981), Mithun Chakraborty and Naseeruddin Shah had had a fall-out and never came together. Director Vivek Agnihotri brought them together for his film “The Tashkent Files” on the mysterious death of Lal Bahadur Shastri. He admitted that it took time for Chakraborty to agree, but they have forgotten their differences. Almost 40 years later, they loved working with each other again and realized that their clash was media-created. Agnihotri was apprehensive, but things worked out well, and the duo took active interest in their work.
‘Saaho’ to release in Japan
Prabhas is currently busy shooting for his spy thriller “Saaho,” which is directed by Sujeeth. The spy-thriller, produced by UV Creations, will release on Independence Day (Aug. 15). The film will not only release in India but also in Japan – the makers are planning to dub the film in Japanese to release there later this year.
The actor will most likely visit Japan to promote his film there. The film is currently in the post-production phase, and the visual effects are being carried out in several studios across the globe. The makers have reportedly spent a whopping Rs. 30 crore for an interval sequence. For the uninitiated, “Bahubali 2: The Conclusion” featuring the actor ran for over 100 days in Japan.
When debutant Karan Kapadia went ‘Blank’ for the trailer launch
The promotional campaign of debutant Karan Kapadia (the late Simple Kapadia’s son) is atypical. This trailer launch, which was one of its kind, saw Karan making a unique appearance for a debutant. Directed by Behzad Khambata, the film also stars Sunny Deol (for whom Simple was a permanent dress designer) and is releasing May 2. Carnival Motion Pictures and EaseMyTrip.com present this Echelon Production, produced by Dr. Shrikant Bhasi, Nishant Pitti, Tony D'souza, Vishal Rana and &Pictures. The film stars Ishita Dutta, and now, Akshay Kumar, uncle by marriage to Karan, has just done a promo song.
Rohit Shetty on small screen again!
Rohit Shetty is raring to venture onto the small screen once more. He will release the animated version of “Golmaal” on a kids’ channel. The show will be titled “Golmaal Junior” and will have the same format as the movie franchise with three central characters, Madhav, Gopal and Lucky. The show will release in May on Sonic channel and will have the plot of two rival gangs fighting against each other, in a comic way, of course. Shetty’s mix of films and television began when “Singham” was made into an animated series called “Little Singham.” Since before that, he has been the host of the reality show, “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi.”
