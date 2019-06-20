MUMBAI—Ranveer Singh was present at the India vs. Pakistan cricket match during the ICC World Cup 2019, and he floored all with his knowledge of the game at Manchester. Kapil Dev, who was watching the match, sent him a text message appreciating his skills as a commentator as per bollywoodhungama.com’s report. The actor plays Dev in “’83” and was shooting with the team when he went to watch the match.
The broadcasters informally got the star to do an impromptu commentary and he was thorough with all the statistics and made pertinent points while discussing the match with the stalwarts. During the match, he told Star Sports, He told Star Sports, “It’s raining legends, and for me, it’s like dream come true; sitting next to Virender Sehwag – we are chatting and commentating. The India-Pakistan match is happening; one side I see Sachin Tendulkar and the other side I see Brian Lara, Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram – it’s a great feeling.”
Singh, dressed in slight OTT mode as per his getup in the film, was thrilled with the message from the cricket ace whom he portrays in the movie. He sat in the commentary box with Sachin Tendulkar, Virendra Sehwag, Sunil Gavaskar and Sanjay Manjrekar and danced with Gavaskar on the cult hit “Badan Pe Sitare” so that Harbhajan Singh shared the video on his Youtube channel.
After the win, Singh hugged Captain Virat Kohli and generally seemed to be in the right mood for his film directed by Kabir Khan and co-starring Deepika Padukone.
