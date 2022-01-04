MUMBAI — The buzz is that one of the best strikers in world football, Brazil’s Neymar Jr., will be sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone in her Hollywood debut “xXx: The Return of Xander Cage.”
After completing their current work commitments, Ranveer Singh and Padukone have planned an eight-day joint European getaway with both their families joining them.
Omung Kumar has moved on post-“Sarbjit” and has decided to go deep into his new film, a psychological thriller. However, he is said to no longer want Sushant Singh Rajput in the film but his old buddy with whom he always wanted to work — Akshay Kumar.
One of the finer singing talents from today’s lot, Benny Dayal, tied the knot with Catherine Thangam, a New York-based model-actress.
After Yash Raj Films and producer Aditya Chopra opted out due to “creative differences,” Shekhar Kapur has vowed to make “Paani” sometime soon and for someone else. “Raman Raghav 2.0” actress Sobhita Dhulipala is reported to be in the running for the female lead.
Varun Dhawan has fulfilled his dream of buying his own apartment — a four-bedroom place in the same building where his parents David Dhawan and Karuna Dhawan reside. His next film “Badrinath Ki Dulhania” is the second film in the unique “Dulhania” franchise, with Alia Bhatt repeated. We do not know if they will both star in all the franchise films as they did in “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.”
Sanjay Dutt is doing an action comedy set in the 17th century with Rohit Jugraj Chauhan as the director. He will also do the remake of his father Sunil Dutt’s film “Amrapali” (1966) with Jinal Pandya, a South actress, in Vyjayanthimala’s role.
Meanwhile, Athiya Shetty is said to have finally signed her second film — she will play Sanjay Dutt’s daughter in his Siddharth Anand actioner, and Sanjay Dutt is said to have begun her action training alongside his own.
Shetty’s co-debutant in last year’s “Hero” — Sooraj Pancholi — will be teamed with Fawad Khan in Venus’ sequel to the 2000 “Dhadkan.” Ratan Jain will produce the film.
The late Muhammad Ali was to once do a film with Amitabh Bachchan, but the buzz has resurfaced that he asked for an astronomical fee by the hour, which Hindi cinema could not afford then.
Prachi Desai’s sister Esha has stepped out of her debut film, as her in-laws had issues with her doing a movie.
Abhishek Chaubey’s “Udta Punjab” may be in censor trouble, but the filmmaker is already planning his next, a ‘dacoit’ drama.
