MUMBAI — Bingo! the popular snacking brand from ITC Ltd., acclaimed for its unconventional, clutter-breaking, youth-centric, witty communication, recently created an exhilarating ad with brand ambassador Ranveer Singh.
Singh took the onus of spreading some cheer among people whose spirits were dampened during the lockdown. For those who missed their birthday celebrations, graduation ceremony, planned vacations, a farewell function for retirement, much-awaited wedding or simply meeting their beloved, they decided to share their disappointment through chats and discussions over video calls with their loved ones when Ranveer Singh surprised them by joining their video call with #BingoConnecting.
Singh has been seen in such a riveting form for diverse ad films for Ching’s products, featuring artistes like Tamannaah Bhatia, Karishma Tanna and others, which have been directed by top names like Rohit Shetty, Ali Abbas Zafar and others.
