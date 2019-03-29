MUMBAI—Actor Ranveer Singh, who earned plaudits for his rapping skills with "Gully Boy," has come out with his independent music record label – “IncInk.”
Ranveer Singh has teamed up with filmmaker Navzar Eranee to launch the label.
"We are first starting with launching some really raw, immensely talented, new rap and hip-hop artists who we believe will be the next superstars of the scene. Rap and hip-hop are the biggest thing happening in Indian music today," Singh said in a statement.
"We at ‘IncInk’ want to bring out the real poets of our generation. IncInk literally means writing your own story, and I'm inspired and thrilled to be starting this passion project that aims to affect social change. I hope that we can present some of the strongest, boldest voices of Indian youth to the world," said the actor, who has become a global entrepreneur with his music venture.
Ranveer Singh also took to social media to share the news. He has collaborated with rappers Kaam Bhaari, Slow Cheeta and Spitfire for the music venture.
Calling the label as his "passion project," the 33-year-old wrote: "My passion project. A manifestation of a certain vibe. IncInk is an independent record label formed by artistes for artistes to discover, nurture and promote exciting talents from across India.
"Presenting Kaam Bhaari, Spitfire and Slow Cheeta from the different hoods of our country. Let's show these boys some love."
Along with the post, he shared two photographs. In one of the photographs, Ranveer Singh can be seen posing with the other rappers, and in the second one, he introduced IncInk's logo to his followers.
"Inclusive. Independent. This is the soul of IncInk," he wrote.
His wife and actress Deepika Padukone is "proud" of him.
"The sleepless nights...the hours of debate...to witness your dream become a reality. You have no idea how proud I am of the both of you. Sorry, I cannot be with you all today but know that I am with you'll with all my heart and in spirit today and forever," she said.
Ranveer Singh's "Gully Boy" co-star Alia Bhatt also commented on the post, saying "Tutu, epic this is."
He opened up about his plans while interacting with the media at the launch of the label here on March 29.
"This is my way of giving back. As an outsider, I always wanted to support new and outstanding talent that deserves to be heard and deserves to be seen," he said.
"There are so many talented kids in our country who just need a platform. This is something which Navzar and I discussed in 2016 which is before 'Gully Boy,' and this is something we always wanted to do. I have always been into alternative, underground, electronic and hip-hop music," he added.
He has collaborated with rappers Kaam Bhaari, Slow Cheeta and Spitfire for the music venture. The actor said that he will promote new talent in the industry.
"Through this initiative, we are promoting new talent. We are nurturing them and endorsing them. We are bringing them forward."
Ranveer Singh said the remix culture has to co-exist with original music.
"It is a funky time for original music in our country. We have this remix culture that's going on. People often ask where is the original music? And there is nothing wrong with remix culture. I love these songs. They are my favorite mainstream songs. One of my biggest songs is a remix song ('Aankh marey from 'Simmba').
"Remixes are great, but it has to co-exist with the original music. I mean, fifty years from now, we need something to remix. So, it's important to encourage artistes who have an original voice and who have something to say."
The actor asserted that he is not in any kind of rat race with the music label.
"It is just about the expression as long as we can empower them to authentically express themselves and that's the best thing that we can do because we are not in any kind of rat race. We are not looking at how many views we are getting for the music which we are producing. It's just that we have discovered them and we are allowing them to be heard."
On the acting front, Singh will next be seen in Kabir Khan's "83," which is based on India's iconic win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup.
