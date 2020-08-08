MUMBAI — He started out as actor a decade back. And in his interviews, he would say that production or direction were not in his plans. But immense success has probably given Ranveer Singh massive confidence. True to his base (he has grown up completely on Hindi masala films of the 1980s and early 1990s), he has given his production company the name Maa Kasam Films!
It has now been revealed that the company was actually registered in December 2017 along with his mother Anju Bhavnani, that is, even before “Padmaavat” and long before “Gully Boy” and “Simmba.” Singh has been a huge fan of Govinda, Anil Kapoor (related to him through Kapoor’s wife), Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt, it is clear that he will produce films suited to that massy name.
Singh has also launched a record label called Incink along with Navzar Eranee for independent artistes after “Gully Boy.” And as we all know, his wife Deepika Padukone is also a producer. Her banner is called KA Productions and it recently made “Chhapaak.”
