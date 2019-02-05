MUMBAI— We all know that Ranveer Singh’s next is “1983,” in which he plays the role of Kapil Dev. We are aware that the film will replicate the events that led India to win the World Cup in U.K. that year. But who are the artistes who will be playing the other roles?
Well, it is not known as of now which actor is playing which cricketer’s role, but the cast of this Kabir Khan film has been confirmed. The training for the actors has already begun, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, South actor Jeeva, Sunny Kaushal, Chirag Patil, Sahil Khattar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Vijay Verma, Ammy Virk and Hardy Sandhu will co-star. Before the film takes off, all the actors must get into their characters and learn their unique cricketing styles. Kapil Dev himself has been grooming Singh for some weeks.
Buzz is that Pritam will score music, but nothing has been announced as yet. The female lead has also not been finalized. Presented by Reliance Entertainment, it is produced by Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri and Kabir Khan.
