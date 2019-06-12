MUMBAI—Actor Ranveer Singh has shared the story of "reel and real" life along with actress Deepika Padukone, who will be seen playing his wife in the upcoming film "83."
Singh on June 12 posted a photograph of himself along with his wife Deepika and director Kabir Khan. He captioned the image: "Who better to play my wifey than my wifey? Deepika Padukone plays Romi Dev in '83'! Genius casting courtesy Kabir Khan."
The movie will trace India's historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. Ranveer Singh will be playing the role of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone will essay his wife, Romi.
The "Gully Boy" star then shared a boomerang video of himself along with Padukone on Twitter.
"Story of my life... Real and reel," he wrote.
This will be the first time Ranveer and Deepika will be seen featuring together in a film after their wedding. The star couple have previously worked in films like "Padmaavat," "Bajirao Mastani" and "Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela."
The rest of the cast, includes Saqib Saleem, Adinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Harddy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinker Sharma, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Dhairya Karwa, Nishant Dahhiya and R Badree.
"83" is being presented by Reliance Entertainment, and will release on April 10, 2020, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
