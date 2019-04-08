MUMBAI— Ranveer Singh and team are preparing for their upcoming film “‘83” in Dharamshala. Singh and the whole squad are getting trained under the legends Balvinder Singh Sandhu and Mohinder Amarnath who are guiding the unit. The film is the saga of the 1983 World Cup victory by India in London.
Singh took to his social media and shared a group picture where the whole cast along with director Kabir Khan are posing with Sandhu and Amarnath. He wrote, “JIMMY!!! It’s the one & only, Champion of Champions #MohinderAmarnath!!! @saqibsaleem @83thefilm @kabirkhankk #journeybegins.”
A few days ago, Singh had shared a picture with 1983’s Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev, the legend who is himself training him as Singh in playing his role. After the training in the city, the cast and crew will head to London for the shoot. Interestingly, Kapil Dev’s daughter Amiya Dev makes her debut as an assistant director on the film.
Tracing the historic victory of 1983 triumph, Kabir Khan’s directorial will be Ranveer Singh’s and his first trilingual film to be made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Earlier, the makers hosted an event to announce the film along with the entire cricket team that lifted the world cup in 1983. The key players also appeared on “The Kapil Sharma Show.”
The film is slated to be released Apr. 10, 2020 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.