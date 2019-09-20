MUMBAI – “Mama, we’re going to London,” said actor Ranveer Singh about getting his wax statue at Madame Tussauds.
Singh made the announcement while receiving an award at IIFA 2019 here Sept. 18.
“My mother-in-law was like, ‘You’ve to work hard, too, we want a statue of you also. Mama, we’re going to London. I will see you in London,” said Singh, referring to the fact that wife and actress Deepika Padukone already has her statue at the museum.
Talking about Padukone’s wax statue in London, he said: “Let me just add that my wife’s ‘putla’ is the sexiest of all. I must say Deepika is a perfectionist, therefore she was very particular about all the time that she devoted in getting her statue made.”
The couple tied the knot in 2018.
Singh said: “I’m going to be figuring out my pose and dress. It’s going to be you and me baby, husband and wife, in Madame Tussauds together. Boom.”
At the event, Singh was also seen carrying Padukone’s veil.
On the work front, the couple will be seen together in the film, “‘83.”
