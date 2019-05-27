MUMBAI—Ranveer Singh will be transforming himself to play the role of a Gujarati in Yash Raj Films’ “Jayeshbhai Jordaar.” Singh and Yash Raj Films are coming together on what he calls a “miracle script” penned by debutant writer-director Divyang Thakkar. The first-timer will be directing Ranveer in a humorous entertainer set in Gujarat. The film is being produced by Maneesh Sharma and will go on floors this October.
Singh has been displaying exceptional script-sense in selecting projects. So if he decides to back a rank newcomer, one can assume that Thakkar is a special talent. Said the actor: “I have been immensely fortunate to have collaborated with some of the finest filmmakers of our country. It is humbling and gratifying that they believed in my craft and chose me to lead their cinematic visions. All that I have achieved as an actor today is due to these titanic cinematic forces having put their faith in me. I’m glad that today I find myself in a position where I can recognize exceptional talent and wholeheartedly back the vision of a brilliant new writer-director like Divyang. “Jayeshbhai Jordaar” will be my next release after “’83.”
He added, “This is a film with a big heart. In its concept as well as in its appeal, it encompasses the broadest spectrum of the cinema-loving audience – it’s a film for everyone! The sheer brilliance of the writing compelled me to immediately green-light this film. Both humorous and poignant, it is right up there with the most solid on-paper material I’ve ever come across.”
Sharma said, “For a producer and a filmmaker, the holy grail is a script that has a relevant message delivered in an entertaining manner. Divyang’s script is a great example of this balance, and we are all very excited to have him helm it. What makes this a truly thrilling venture is that I see this as Ranveer and I ‘paying it forward.’ Almost a decade ago, we started our journey together when YRF placed their faith in us newcomers, and today, we collaborate with another new talent to offer the audiences a content-driven mass entertainer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.