MUMBAI—Ranvir Shorey, well known for his work in films and television, has now entered the digital world. He will be seen in Hotstar Specials’ “The Office” as a character named after the legends of the film world – Prem Chopra.
Shorey makes his way to the show only in the later part as this over-the-top field sales rep and best friend to protagonist Jagdeep Chadda (Mukul Chadda). The character is known to over-share information that no one wants to hear!
Talking about his character, Shorey laughed and said, “‘The Office’ has very relatable characters all based in a relatable environment. People might have strong views about Prem Chopra-sir, but playing the character was therapy for me. I would go on the set and just let all the worst in me out.” The legendary actor was best known as a villain!
“The Office” is an official adaptation of the international series of that name. The 13-episode mockumentary chronicles the 9-to-5 lives of the employees at Wilkins Chawla as they navigate through their mundane routine that invariably gives rise to comical situations. The ensemble cast includes Gauahar Khan, Gopal Datt, Sayandeep Sengupta, Samridhi Dewan, Priyanka Setia, Abhinav Sharma, Gavin Methalaka, Preeti Kochar, Sunil Jetly, Chien Ho Liao, Nehpal Gautam and Mayur Bansiwal among others.
