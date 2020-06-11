MUMBAI — Hotstar Special’s “Hundred,” starring Lara Dutta, Rinku Rajguru and Karan Wahi, has inspired rap sensation Raftaar and music maker Krsna to come together to launch a new rap song “Chaukanna” featuring Karan Wahi. It is inspired by the leading women of the show.
“Chaukanna” is a peppy number that perfectly navigates between the contrasting personalities of Saumya (Lara Dutta), narrated by Raftaar, and Netra (Rinku Rajguru) rapped by Krsna, who bring alive the perspective of character Maddy (Karan Wahi) from the show.
Raftaar said, “The inspiration for this song came from the dysfunctional pair from the web series. Lara and Rinku are so uncanny but yet amazing together. So, when a chance to create something different popped up, we got pretty pumped. Working with Krsna and Karan was effortless, and I can’t believe we managed to pull this off virtually.”
Krsna added, “A crazy tune like “Chaukanna” beautifully compliments the chaos of the mad team of “Hundred.” Raftaar and I both wanted to champion a character from the show and create a song that everyone would enjoy. When people listen to this song, we want them to get into the vibe and dance their hearts out—that's where the real fun lies!”
Hotstar Special’s “Hundred” is about a terminally ill girl, Netra Patil (Rinku Rajguru) looking for thrills, who is hired as an undercover agent by an ambitious female cop, ACP Saumya Shukla (Lara Dutta) looking for a promotion.
