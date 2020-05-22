MUMBAI — After delivering a chartbuster in ‘Genda Phool’ and a heartfelt rap in “Ilzaam,” singer and rapper Badshah is now all set to surprise the audience with yet another track titled “Toxic.”
Badshah has been making the most of this quarantine time by letting his creative juices flow. “Toxic” is a song that will resonate with many hearts across the globe.
It marks his second collaboration with Payal Dev after “Genda Phool,” and as the name suggests, it highlights relationships that prove to be poisonous as they cross limits.
The song features television actors Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey. The couple and the singer are best of friends in real life. They recently shared a picture of Badshah on their social media hinting at their first-ever collaboration. Mehta and Dubey have shot the video at home following the quarantine guidelines.
Says Badshah, "Sargun and Ravi are talented actors and close friends. I really love what they have done with the video and can’t wait to release it. I hope the audience likes the song and showers their love upon us."
Talking about the collaboration, the couple stated, “We have always admired Badshah’s work and him as a human being. The song is extremely beautiful and we have tried our best to shoot at home and do justice to the song. The experience working with the whole team has been wonderful, and we are really looking forward to the response.”
The song will be released by Sony Music India.
