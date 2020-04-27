MUMBAI — Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh started the week on a nostalgic mode sharing a picture from his childhood days.
In the image, Honey Singh can be seen posing against a scenic mountain backdrop.
"Stylish since birth....mera bachpan," he captioned the image in which we can also spot Honey Singh wearing a white coloured turban.
Reacting to 'stylish' Honey Singh's picture, actor Sunny Singh wrote: "swagger.”
Another social media user commented: "very cute paaji."
On musical front, Honey recently unveiled his bilingual track "Moscow Mashuka.”
