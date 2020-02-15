MUMBAI — Actress Rashami Desai has been evicted from "Bigg Boss 13.” Her eviction was announced by filmmaker Rohit Shetty on Feb. 15.
It must have been a roller coaster journey for Rashami in the house. From indulging in ugly spats with co-contestant and former co-star Sidharth Shukla to falling in love with Arhan Khan and then getting to know about her boyfriend's previous marriage, Rashami has witnessed many ups downs in "Bigg Boss 13.”
"I didn't expect that I will reach till here... I am happy," Rashami said after being evicted.
With Rashami out of the house, the competition is now between the top three contestants — Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz and Shehnaz Gill.
