MUMBAI—Christened as the “national crush,” Rashmika Mandanna is set to make her debut in Hindi cinema with RSVP’s and Guilty By Association’s collaboration “Mission Majnu.” Mandanna joins Sidharth Malhotra for the shooting of the espionage thriller in Lucknow.
Mandanna will be essaying a pivotal role that chronicles the journey of a RAW agent who heads India’s covert operation on Pakistani soil. About kicking off the shoot, Mandanna says, ““Mission Majnu” has given me the opportunity of feeling the nervousness, excitement and butterflies of a debutante all over again. I am thrilled to be a part of such amazing content and I am really looking forward to this exciting journey with RSVP, Guilty By Association, Siddharth, Shantanu and the entire team.”
Ronnie Screwvala, producer, RSVP says, “We welcome Rashmika aboard and we’re glad to have kicked off the Lucknow schedule as planned. I think the audience will be thrilled to watch her debut with an espionage thriller. It is a story set in an era that saw intriguing developments in the world of espionage and Rashmika will lend freshness to the story.”
Amar Butala, producer, Guilty By Association says, “The entire team is very thrilled to have Rashmika on board. She brings an energy that is unique to her and we’re all putting our best foot forward to make a big-ticket theatre experience. There’s so much excitement around her Hindi debut that it feels great to work around it.”
Garima Mehta of Guilty By Association adds, “An exciting chapter has begun with Rashmika kicking off the shoot in Lucknow. Her performances in South Indian films have earned her recognition and popularity across India. We rest assured knowing that the cast will most definitely elevate the storyline.”
Written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja, directed by Shantanu Baagchi, the film stars Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Sharib Hashmi and Kumud Mishra.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.