MUMBAI—“The Tashkent Files,” which grew on sheer word-of-mouth, marches into its sixth week, braving the onslaught of biggies like “Kalank,” “Avengers: Endgame” and “Student Of The Year 2,” and adds another feather to its cap.
The film has secured an invitation for screenings at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, an honor every filmmaker hopes for in his career. The first screening will be held May 18 for President Ram Nath Kovind. The buck does not stop there: it has also secured another invitation from the Information & Broadcasting Ministry for a screening to be held at the Films Division May 19.
An elated director Vivek Agnihotri stated, “So many films are made and released during any given year and only a handful land at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, so by that count it is an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It is celebratory moment for everyone involved in the film and extremely reassuring for me as a filmmaker.”
Agnihotri added, “I’m beginning to get pre-release jitters and am keeping my fingers crossed that everyone at Rashtrapati Bhavan and Films Division enjoys it. The box-office feedback is out there for everyone to see, so I have my audience’s verdict, but this verdict is equally critical.”
“The Tashkent Files” has marked a high rating on IMDB and stands at 8.5, which is even higher than the blockbuster “3 Idiots” with 8.4. The film, budgeted at Rs. 2 crore, has earned over Rs. 15 crore at the box-office by sheer word-of-mouth. At the time of its release, India-West was the first to give it a good review and a 4-star rating, while most mainstream Indian publications ripped it apart with ratings less than 2-stars.
