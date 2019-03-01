MUMBAI— Over a thousand Mumbaikars came together for a beach cleanup and awareness drive on marine plastic pollution. Raveena Tandon Thadani, Juhu Ward corporator Renu Hansraj and Member of Legislative Aseembly Ameet Satam inaugurated a unique art installation called ‘The Catch’ made of over 4000 plastic bottles and other waste materials found across the beaches in Mumbai. Created by 25 budding Mumbai-based artists, the installation is shaped like a fish. The Catch signifies how the incessant discharge of plastic waste in the ocean waters is proving to be a threat to the marine biodiversity.
More than 14,000 volunteers and 90 organizations, including citizen groups across the city, have come together in the last nine months to support the initiative and approximately 2,55,000 kilos of waste has been collected till date from Juhu beach since this activity was started on World Environment Day last year!. Over 50 weekly cleanup and awareness drives along with shore walks have been conducted since the inception of the initiative.
The aim is to implement a long-term solution for addressing littering at and waste-disposal in our beaches.
Leading up to World Wildlife Day, under the theme “Life below water: for people and planet,” the focus this time was on preserving the various marine species. The #SaveTheBeach initiative is a multi-organization partnership between global beer brand Corona, Earth Day Network, Juhu – Soul of Mumbai city, Forward 69, Mission Green Mumbai and the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM).
In addition to the art installation and beach cleanup and awareness drives, major participants along with volunteer groups were felicitated.
Commenting on this occasion, Hansraj said, “We are very pleased that we have taken up a year-long initiative to spread the message about #Savethebeach. It is a cumulative effort of a few like-minded organizations working towards a common goal – preserving our coastal areas and marine life. We are all aware of that fact that by 2050, most of our oceans will have more plastic than marine life and this is a great cause of concern and a factor that we should all be cognizant about.”
She went on, “The purpose of this initiative is to keep spreading the message of reduction of plastic consumption. We have received an overwhelming response to this initiative, and my request to each one of you is, please become a little bit more aware of your need and consumption of plastic. Let us all work together to save Mother Earth.”
Ben Verhaert, president, India, Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), added, “Time and again, Mumbaikars have shown their commitment and support in preserving Juhu Beach. The response to the #SaveTheBeach initiative has been phenomenal once again, and we are delighted to witness the huge participation from volunteers and citizen groups supporting this initiative. We would like to thank all those present here, especially the authorities, for their continued support in our quest to preserve our beaches. We are honored to play a role in creating awareness and providing a long-term solution to preserve the marine population and restore Juhu Beach to its natural beauty along with the authorities, municipality and NGO partners. #SaveTheBeach is an example of how we bring our 2025 sustainability goals commitment to life through our brands”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.