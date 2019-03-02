Another discovery from Salman Khan?
The list of Salman Khan’s protégés is getting as long, if not longer, as the series of heroines he has launched. The girl in question now is Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri, daughter of Atul and Khan’s sis Alvira Agnihotri. Alizeh has already done some modeling for aunt Seema (Sohail) Khan’s bridal couture collection. And besides her father who produced “Bodyguard” and is making “Bharat,” she has two more uncles to launch her. One thing more: if a picture in a local tabloid is any indication, she seems to possess the X-factor: a starry aura and persona.
‘Housefull 4’ gets more interesting
The film is touted to be the first “reincarnation comedy.” Sajid Nadiadwala’s “Housefull 4” talks of the rebirth of all its protagonists – an ensemble cast, and while the current era portion is mostly shot in London, the earlier phase is supposed to be set in a fictitious ‘Bahubali” era! We got this nugget from comedian Johny Lever, an integral part of most comic franchises here, who has joined the cast. Here again, there is a scoring point: his talented daughter Jamie Lever is also in. Not only is the duo coming together for the first time on screen, but they too will be reincarnated. Looks like we have a scream of a comedy coming up!
Akshay Kumar donates at mass wedding of lesser-privileged couples
Akshay Kumar was among the first to come forward to declare that he will be donating Rs. 5 crore to the families of Pulwama martyrs. Kumar was also present at a “samuh vivaah” (mass wedding) of lesser-privileged persons along with Maharashtra’s chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Around 100 couples tied the knot under the same roof. He presented each bride a gift of Rs.1 lakh. The money was deposited into their individual accounts. It was the actor’s way of ensuring that these newly-married couples have something substantial with which they could begin their lives.
Human connect important to accept a film, says Pankaj Tripathi
Pankaj Tripathi, who recently essayed the most misplaced role of his career in “Luka Chhupi” after a barrage of histrionic triumphs in the last three years, has been signed to play Anup Saxena, father of Kargil heroine Gunjan Saxena, in her biopic “Kargil Girl.” The title role is played by Jahnvi Kapoor, and Angad Bedi plays her brother. “My role is integral to the story, and I found a human connect, which is an important criterion for me to sign a film,” said the actor.
Raveena to produce three web series
Returning to production after one misconceived film venture, “Stumped!” in 2002, Raveena Tandon Thadani is in talks with Arka Media Works led by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni, the production house that bankrolled the “Bahubali” franchise, to co-producer three web series. In all these, she said, she will not act. The actress’ husband Anil Thadani is a top distributor, who also distributed the “Bahubali” series, and she will produce them under his banner of AA Films. Scheduled to be launched in the next few months, they will include a contemporary drama and two mythological.
