MUMBAI—Ravi Dubey has been very busy. His latest web series “Jamai 2.0 Season 2” was well-received and earned a lot of appreciation for the actor. Dubey was also busy with his wife Sargun Mehta on the production of their TV serial “Udaariyaan,” which has been successful. Meanwhile, he was also shooting in Rajasthan for the big-budget OTT series “Matsyakaand.”
The actor has been delivering on a very tight schedule without any breaks. There have been times when he has shot for the entire night. So Dubey recently declared that he will be taking a break from Instagram. As per a source close to the actor, Dubey had decided to take this break sometime back. He wants to spend quality time with himself and his wife. He wants time to read and rejuvenate as he has a packed schedule ahead of him.
We hope Dubey is soon back in action on Instagram to share behind-the-scenes photos and videos of him shooting for multiple projects. But meanwhile, let us hope he enjoys his well-deserved break from social media.
