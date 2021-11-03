MUMBAI — Seasoned actor Ravii Dubey has a huge surprise in store for the viewers, who will be seeing him in as many as 11 unrecognizable looks in MX Player’s ambitious heist-based series “Matsya Kaand.” After the teaser of the highly-anticipated series stirred a huge buzz across social media, its trailer has raised the excitement and intrigue surrounding it.
Dubey essays the role of Matsya, a charming con artiste who makes heists look like art in its trailer. Prepared to showcase his versatility, the actor is set to hit the digital scene in 11 different avatars Nov. 18.
The storyline of the series follows an honorable con artist, who pulls off the country’s most daring cons, while ACP Tejraj Singh (Ravi Kishen) is given the charge to apprehend him, resulting in a cat-and-mouse chase. Poised as Dubey’s breakthrough performance, “Matsya Kaand” is the journey of a thief turning a conman and a heist mastermind.
Dubey has reinvented himself and spared no effort to embody 11 starkly unique looks, which involved hours of prosthetics work and makeup. The actor has paid special attention to internalizing different personalities with changes in mannerisms, language, diction, body language and expressions.
The actor says, “I’m thrilled that the trailer of “Matsya Kaand” is out. The series allowed me to push myself to limits I never had. I seized every opportunity I got to learn from my seniors Ravi Kishen and Piyush Mishra-ji. “Matsya Kaand” is for those who dig unexpected twists and turns and gripping plotlines. I’m glad that I got to be part of something that I would like to watch.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.