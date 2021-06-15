MUMBAI — Calling out to all those who are looking for a high energy out-and-out dance number: the latest track from Saregama Originals, “Dream Mein Entry,” is just what the DJ ordered. The song brings together a powerhouse of vocal talents — Jyotica Tangri and Parry G — and has music by Gourov Dasgupta.
Featuring Priya Anand, the video shows the quintessential night of some uninhibited revelry as a group of girls head out to celebrate a hen-party. With some killer dance moves and high-energy beats, “Dream Mein Entry” is poised to be a definite addition to your party playlist.
Commenting on the song, Tangri, who has belted out quite a few chartbusters in the past, said, “What an energetic dance number this one is. When I heard the song for the first time, I couldn’t stop myself from getting up and dancing away instinctively. It’s high-octane, it’s pure unadulterated fun. It’s a kickass tune by Gourov and I am so happy I am a part of it.”
Priya Anand added, “It was such a fun video. We were a bunch of girls living it up in a typical girls-night-out and the track is so catchy and addictive. I am hoping this becomes the next party anthem.”
The song is out on all leading music streaming apps and on the Saregama Music YouTube channel.
Watch the song here:
