MUMBAI—Actress Tina Bhatia, best known for playing “chhoti ammi” in “Gully Boy,” and is currently seen in “Welcome Home,” the Paresh Rawal and Swaroop Rawal co-production streaming on SonyLIV, is playing a pivotal role along in the film. So does her real-life husband, Boloram Das, who plays the family servant while Bhatia plays Prerna, the daughter of the family.
On sharing her experience playing the Stockholm Syndrome victim, she says, “I chose my character of Prerna, because it is the turning-point of the film. After accepting the film, I came to know about the syndrome. Then I took references from the director and did a lot of research about it, since it is rare in India.”
“It was very challenging for me when I got to know more peculiarities of this syndrome. So taking references and getting into the skin of the character was a new experience. As people suffering from this syndrome are not fully abnormal, I had to maintain throughout that she was the victim but not mentally retarded.”
Along with Bhatia, her real-life husband Das, who was seen in “Karwaan,” “Blank” and “Gabbar is…Back” among others, is playing impactful role of a manic domestic.
On working together, Das shares, “Initially I was not a part of the film, but due to an accident of the actor earlier finalized, I got on board with the team. Tina is not only my wife, but my batch-mate too at the National School of Drama. So we are very much familiar about each other’s work. The interesting part is that this is the first film released in which we are together, but we didn’t share any shot except one frame. Apart from that, there are no scenes or dialogues together. We analyze each other’s work and at the same time help each other. So it was a great opportunity together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.