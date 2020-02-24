MUMBAI — Authenticity makes even action sequences go a notch higher. The makers of “Baaghi 3,” for example, got creative and created a set only to destroy it later.
And now, for a particular sequence, director Ahmed Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala got four army fighter choppers and five tanks to accentuate the sequence. The makers paid a hefty amount for these. Adding to this, they also created the dead city set that took three months to build. The set was also destroyed during the action.
The high-octane action of “Baaghi 3” with one man (Tiger Shroff) against “an entire country” will be seen from March 6. Shraddha Kapoor plays the lead and Riteish Deshmukh and Disha Patani (in a cameo) are his co-stars in this much-anticipated third film in the franchise that started in 2015.
