MUMBAI— The trailer of megastar Akshay Kumar’s “Mission Mangal,” is finally out. One of the most compelling trailers seen in recent times, it gives us at least five reasons to watch the film.
The trailer begins with Akshay Kumar’s voiceover: “There is no science without experiment.” The 2.52-minute trailer shows the determination of scientists from different backgrounds, as they battle all odds to launch India’s Mars Orbiter Mission. The trailer introduces each of the characters as they demonstrate their never-give-up attitude while encountering personal and professional challenges on their way.
Kumar, playing the lead character (we are told it is an extended special appearance) is wonderfully supported by the stellar women cast comprising of Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Taapsee Pannu, each of whom has her own story to tell, as they work in a team to achieve what was regarded as an impossible feat.
There is a line in the trailer that also says, “The sky is not the limit,” and indeed, the scientists refuse to lose hope, thanks to Kumar’s character’s positive cheer and determination and succeed in their mission. Along the way, the team worries about whether they have necessary finances and experience for this crucial mission and they also have to face constant discouraging comments from seniors. The trailer ends with Kumar saying proudly, “Poori duniya se kaho (Tell the entire world), copy that!” The trailer concludes with the signature tune of the national song, “Vande Mataram.”
Kumar took to Twitter to announce the release of the trailer, posting, “Ye sirf ek kahaani nahi balki ek misaal hai uss namumkin sapne ki jise mumkin kiya India ne” (This is not a story but an inspirational tale of how India made an impossible dream come true).
The film is co-produced by Kumar and R. Balki. Produced also by Fox Star Studios and directed by Jagan Shakti, the film is set to release this Independence Day, Aug. 15.
Here then are the 5 reasons why this trailer makes for the film being a compelling watch:
1. Akshay Kumar continues on his own ‘Mangal’ (auspicious) ‘Mission’ of making real-life or issue-based films to improve the nation, especially focusing on issues that Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi speaks of and works at. But his permanent ‘mantra’ is serving the issues up in entertaining fashion.
2. His 5-women army has the major roles in this bio-pic: the biggies are Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha and Taapsee Pannu, all past Kumar heroines and proven talents on their own. Kirti Kulhari, a proven if not a top-league actress and Nithya Menen make up the rest. Organically, the film gets to talk about gender equality, and even more important, women power.
3. The emotional hold and intensity of the film is high, signaling an instant rapport with an audience that has become more nationalistic and patriotic than ever before.
4. Space films have not been made in Hindi cinema at an A-grade level, and this film is again a real story and not fiction like “Koi…Mil Gaya” or “PK.” That makes it interesting and the trailer whets our appetite.
5. R. Balki as co-producer excites us as someone very quality-conscious. This film is set to be this year’s equivalent to “Parmanu” last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.