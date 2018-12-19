MUMBAI— As part of the partnership between TikTok – one of India’s most entertaining apps according to Google Play Awards 2018 – and Red Chillies Entertainment, one of India’s leading studio and production houses, Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma give their fans a chance to meet them through the #ZeroChallenge.
Through this partnership, Red Chillies Entertainment has released some of the dialogues, and short video excerpts from the movie on its official TikTok handle as a part of the challenge. The challenge, which is live on TikTok until Dec. 26, encourages users to share their creative talents in front of a global audience.
“Zero” is the story of Bauua, a vertically-challenged man essayed by Shah Rukh Khan. Set in Meerut, it has Anushka Sharma as a specially-abled scientist and Katrina Kaif as a superstar. Ten winners with the most creative video submissions will get a chance to meet the three superstars of the movie in person.
Watch the dialogues part of the #ZeroChallenge here.
Watch Shah Rukh Khan’s video here.
Watch Anushka Sharma’s video here.
