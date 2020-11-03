MUMBAI— November 2 seems to be a red-letter day indeed. No less than six big-name celebrities were born on this day in different years.
Laxmikant
Composer Laxmikant of the Laxmikant-Pyarelal duo was born Nov. 2, 1937, though his birthday is usually observed on Laxmi Poojan Day during Diwali, for that was the reason for the name he was given by his parents. Beginning as a child artiste and a musician prodigy at the age of 10, Laxmikant with Pyarelal went on to score music for 500 Hindi and regional films and wrote film music’s biggest success story. He was also a singer and acted as an adult as himself in “Teri Kasam.”
Dev Kohli
The veteran Sikh lyricist was born in 1942. He quit films after 2007 as he is full-time into spirituality as a Lord Krishna devotee. He started out with a small film, “Gunda” (1969) and achieved fame after the hit song “Geet Gaata Hoon Main” song from “Lal Patthar” (1972). However, his real breakthrough came with “Maine Pyar Kiya” (1989), after which there were hits galore in “Hum Aapke Hain Koun!...,” “Judwaa” and many more. He thus worked with generations of composers from Shankar-Jaikishan to Pritam and in over 100 films.
Anu Malik
Born to film composer Sardar Malik in 1960, Annu Malik (whose real name is Anwar) made his musical debut in 1978 with comedian Mohan Choti’s stunt film “Hunterwali 77.” His big-time began with “Ek Jaan Hain Hum” and “Sohni Mahiwal” in 1983 and 1984 respectively. After a lull in the early ‘90s, he slalomed back with the lucky name ANU Malik with “Sir,” “Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Ayee” and “Baazigar” in 1993 and remained at the top until the mid-millennium. Also a singer and a dabbler in lyrics and acting, Malik even now has the fire in him after about 225 films.
Shah Rukh Khan
This Nov. 2, Shah Rukh Khan, the ultimate lover-boy of contemporary Hindi cinema, and the King Khan for NRIs and urban Indians, turned 55. Beginning in the 1980s with “Fauji” (his first release) and “Darya Dil” (his first signed TV serial), he began on the big screen with “Deewana” (his first release) and “Dil Aashna Hai” (his first signed film). His first releases worked big for him, showing amazing beginner’s luck, for he had accompanied a prospective female candidate, a friend, for her auditioning for “Darya Dil” and had grabbed a role!
Madhushree
Best known in films for her songs under A.R. Rahman in multiple languages, Madhushree was born in 1969 and made her debut under her real name of Sujata Bhattacharya in “Moksha” (2001) under Rajesh Roshan. Trained under various gurus with a Master’s degree in Indian classical music, Madhushree has sung in Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Kannada, Telugu and Tamil films. She was also teaching Indian classical music in Surinam and has also been trained in Western music. Her most identified song is “Kabhi Neem Neem” from “Yuva” (2004). She is married to composer Robby Badal.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Miss World in 1995, and with the movie ‘world’ at her feet four years later, Aishwarya Rai (now Bachchan) made her first mark with “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam” and “Taal” in 1999. Born in 1973, she also worked in Tamil and Hollywood films and is now Abhishek Bachchan’s wife and a mother. She is known for her beauty, her success on the ramp, as a top star, and for her endorsements as well as roles in many charitable and social causes.
Esha Deol, Dipannita Sharma, Diana Penty and Mita Vashist are the other names born on this day who have made a name in the movies.
