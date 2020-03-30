MUMBAI — The world has come to a standstill as everyone comes together to fight the Coronavirus. India has taken positive steps to control this widespread disease. Last week, PM Narendra Modi called for a countrywide lockdown for three weeks.
The PM took it upon himself to start a public charitable trust called “Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund)” for alleviating the suffering of those affected.
The film fraternity too, as always, has come forward and joined hands to offer their support for this cause. Not only have actors spread the word about following hygiene protocols and encouraging social distancing, but they have also contributed to the PM-CARES Fund.
Akshay Kumar has donated Rs. 25 crore from his personal account to the Fund for this cause—a magnanimous gesture indeed. The actor mentioned that this is the time to do all that one can to help out others. Taking to his social media account, Kumar shared, “This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi ji’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai.”
T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar has pledged to donate Rs. 11 crore to the organization. He wrote on his Twitter account, “Today, we are all at a really crucial stage & it’s extremely important to do all we can to help. I, along with my entire @TSeries family pledge to donate Rs. 11 crores to the PM-CARES Fund. We can & will fight this together, Jai Hind Flag of India.
Daily-wage workers had unflinching faith in Salman Khan, and he has not let them down, deciding to bear expenses of 25,000 daily wagers. Khan and his brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan have also given financial assistance to their staff at their respective studios, Mid-Day has reported.
Salim Khan, their father, told the publication, “Our family has a principle — hamara paisa jahaan jaaye, wahan dikhna chahiye aur kisike kaam aana chahiye Our money should come to use to people who need it). Since the past fortnight, we have been arranging meals for our building and Salman’s security guards. We must all look after our staff.”
A source from Salman Khan Films also revealed that as soon as the suspension of shoots was announced mid-March, the studio dispersed the monthly salary to its employees.
As per Mid-Day, Ashok Dubey, general secretary, Federation of Western India Cine Employees, stated that the top brass of SKF reached out to the organization last week, enquiring about the daily wagers. “I informed them that they earn about Rs 15,000 a month. They said that Salman wants the account details of the 25,000 workers, and he will sponsor them. Salman-bhai also contributes Rs. 5 lakh (half a million) every month, taking care of their medical expenses.”
Several other members from the fraternity as well as regional cinemas are also actively contributing, like Prabhas contributing Rs. 4 crore towards relief funds. Varun Dhawan donated Rs 30 lakh, and Randeep Hooda and his entrepreneur friend contributed Rs 1 crore. Rajkummar Rao made a contribution to the PM's relief fund as well as the state government's relief fund. Hrithik Roshan and Kapil Sharma also did their bit for the cause, the latter donating Rs. 50 lakh.
