MUMBAI — If the word “Khan” is associated with superstardom today, let it not be forgotten that the first and true-blue superstar with that name was Dilip Kumar, real name Mohammed Yusuf Khan. And he has remained a textbook in acting for generations, a fount so rich that even those who self-admittedly copied him became huge names themselves.
As Shahid Kapoor candidly tweeted in his tribute: “We are all nothing but versions of you Dilip Saab. Every actor has studied you in awe. Wondering how you did it all. You were as close to PERFECT as it can get. As you return to your spiritual home. The prayers of millions are with you. Thank you for giving us all you did. And sharing your enlightened soul with us through all your breathtaking performances. You will live on forever sir. You are TIMELESS. Rest in peace.”
The break
Born in pre-Partition India in Peshawar on December 11, 1922 to a prosperous fruit merchant of Afghan origin in Peshawar, who later worked in Deolali, a satellite township of Nashik in Maharashtra, the family reached Mumbai far before Partition and Yusuf went to Pune where he started a canteen and supplied dried fruits.
“I had no training and I wouldn’t have dared to venture into films were it not for my family’s financial conditions,” he said once. “The Second World War was extremely hard on the horticulture business. My father would grow apricots, grapes, pomegranates, apples and peaches. He would get those fruits tinned. He would proudly show me the size of the fruits and wanted me to be educated so I could enhance the family business. I loved the family business. But it was a very tough life. The entire process from plucking to dispatch was very cumbersome. I had to get another job with a decent salary. That’s where acting came in handy.”
India’s first female superstar, Devika Rani, was impressed when she happened to sight him and offered him a role in Bombay Talkies’ “Jwar Bhata,” directed by Amiya Chakravorty. Chakravorty suggested that he call himself by the screen name of Dilip Kumar, a common practice in those days where not just non-Hindus but even the majority community opted for simple, attractive names.
“Jwar Bhata” (1944) was the first of a hat-trick of flops – P. Jairaj’s directorial debut “Pratima” (1945) and Nitin Bose’s “Milan” (1946) being the others, all for Rani’s home banner of Bombay Talkies. And yet it was Bose who would direct the Dilip Kumar home production, “Gunga Jumna,” in 1961, a blockbuster that also popularized the Bhojpuri idiom in Hindi cinema and led to a spurt in films in that language.
But though these first three films took a tumble, it was only the lull before the hurricane.
Fourth time lucky!
Fourth time lucky – that was Dilip Kumar. His “Jugnu” (1947) with Noor Jehan as his leading lady and hit music by Feroz Nizami was not only a major musical hit but also began his long-standing personal and professional association with Mohammed Rafi with two popular songs, the evergreen “Woh Apni Yaad Dilaane Ko” and “Yahaan Badla Wafa Ka Bewafai Ke Siva Kya Hai.”
“Shaheed,” “Mela” and other films followed, with “Mela” beginning his long association again with his prime favorite composer-lyricist team – Naushad and Shakeel Badayuni – and with S.U. Sunny, who along with A.R. Kardar and Mehboob Khan, were to emerge as long-term loyalists.
In 1948, incidentally, Dilip Kumar acted in a record five films, “Anokha Pyar,” “Nadiya Ke Paar,” “Ghar Ki Izzat,” “Mela” and “Shaheed,” something unthinkable later when we associate him as the choosy one-or-two-films-at-a-time Thespian of over 60 films in a career that spanned until 1998’s “Qila.” (1955 was the last year in which the actor had more than two releases — “Udan Khatola,” “Devdas,” “Azaad” and “Insaniyat,” the last two of which were big hits.)
But it was “Andaz” (1949) that really thrust him right to the top, along with Raj Kapoor (also his co-star in the film) and Dev Anand. And his 1952 blockbuster “Aan” not only remains Hindi cinema’s first Technicolor film but also the first Hindi or Indian film whose music was mixed in London and used a 100-piece orchestra.
The Hit Parade
When the first film awards began in India in 1954, Dilip Kumar became the one to win the first trophy (Filmfare Best Actor, “Daag” in 1953). Films like “Deedar,” “Daag” and some others established him as the “Tragedy King” and since Kumar was very meticulous in his approach to roles, he was personally affected. On well-wishers’ as well as medical advice, he took on different, lighter genres of films, like entertainers “Azaad,” “Naya Daur” and “Madhumati.”
In his peak phase as a hero in the 1950s, the hits that consolidated the Dilip Kumar legend and made him an institution in acting included “Babul,” “Arzoo,” “Aan,” “Daag,” “Uran Khatola,” “Insaniyat,” “Azaad,” “Naya Daur,” “Madhumati,” “Paigham,” “Kohinoor” and of course his home production, “Gunga Jumna” and above all, the epic for all time, “Mughal-E-Azam,” which holds the record for being THE biggest hit of the entire 1960s decade, and being one of the greatest hits ever in the history of Indian cinema.
Getting over the setbacks
Dilip Kumar suffered major setbacks in “Leader” and “Dil Diya Dard Liya” in the mid- ‘60s, with these flops getting much more than their share of due attention because color had come up, stakes had gone up, a whole breed of new heroes had come in and trends were changing!
But whoever thought that a legend would go down had to eat their words with the 1967 South blockbuster, “Ram Aur Shyam,” in which Kumar essayed his first dual role of the meek Ram and the fearless Shyam. Though inspired by a Western film, it proved the inspiration for a consistent flood of hits with the same concept—1972’s biggest blockbuster “Seeta Aur Geeta” (Hema Malini), the 1989 success “Chaalbaaz” (Sridevi) and the 1990 super-hit “Kishan Kanhaiya” (Anil Kapoor).
But once again a dull phase followed with films like “Aadmi” and “Sunghursh” (a delayed film that was his last association with Naushad and Shakeel).
Couple in reel life, too
In 1966, in a whirlwind marriage, Dilip Kumar, who was said to have romantic relationships with some of his heroines (Madhubala, Waheeda Rehman, Vyjayanthimala), married at last – to Saira Banu, who was then exactly half his age! All doomsday predictions of the marriage not lasting proved false, this despite the fact that Saira Banu got her career-biggest hit, “Shagird,” right after marriage and was an upwardly-mobile star then.
In 1970, the team extended to reel life in the South melodrama “Gopi.” The film scored high at the b-o. and also launched an alternative voice for him – Mahendra Kapoor. But again after that came lows like “Dastaan” and “Sagina” (unofficially produced by him and starring Saira Banu again) with cameos in “Phir Kab Milogi,” “Guddi” and “Koshish” (Earlier cameos came in the 1960 “Kala Bazar” produced by colleague Dev Anand and the 1969 “Sadhu Aur Shaitan.”) The third Saira Banu film was “Bairaag” (1976), a modest success.
Around this time, history was supposed to be created but never happened. Vijay Anand as director and peak-time Salim-Javed as writers were to make a film with Dev Anand, Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar. The subject was aborted when a script could not be worked out to the three heroes’ satisfaction. The film was to be produced by Mushir-Riaz, who produced “Bairaag” and was later to produce Dilip Kumar’s “Shakti.” Kumar wrote the screenplay for “Bairaag” as well.
The spectacular comeback
The last phase of his career began with the blockbuster “Kranti” (1981), produced and directed by his “Aadmi” co-star and immense admirer Manoj Kumar. “Shakti” (in a dramatic confrontation with Amitabh Bachchan as his son), “Vidhaata” (the top hit of 1982 in the title-role), two more blockbusters by Subhash Ghai— “Karma” and “Saudagar”— followed among the major hits.
“Kanoon Apna Apna” and “Izzatdaar” were successes and a few like “Mazdoor,” “Mashaal,” “Duniya” (which had Saira Banu back in a cameo), “Dharm Adhikari,” “Aag Ka Darya” (which did not get a proper pan-Indian release) and “Qila” flopped.
But we actually saw Dilip Kumar for the last two times in the colorized versions of “Mughal-E-Azam” (2004), which also became a hit, and “Naya Daur” (2007) and since then, the legend was facing health issues.
The feathers in Kumar’s cap go beyond his acting prowess. Though his debut film as director, “Kalinga,” never made it to the marquee for multiple reasons, Kumar enjoyed a stint in Parliament, won innumerable awards, honors and distinctions from the fraternity, the government and even from Pakistan (Nishan-e-Pakistan).
The highest honor, of course, remains the Dadasaheb Phalke award in 1994. He was also the Sheriff of Mumbai and has always been doing immense work for charity, social and communal integration and has of course enacted more bhajans and devotional songs on screen that most Hindu actors!
On the film front, Salil Choudhury made Dilip Kumar sing the duet, “Laagi Naahi Chhute Ram” with Lata Mangeshkar in “Musafir” (1957), while “Har Karam Apna Karenge” had him singing the opening passages with Mohammed Aziz and Kavita Krishnamurthi Subramaniam under Laxmikant-Pyarelal in “Karma.”
While Kalyanji-Anandji were the closest to him after Naushad, it was Laxmikant-Pyarelal who did his maximum films after Naushad — “Dastaan,” “Kranti,” “Karma,” “Izzatdaar,” “Saudagar” and “Aag Ka Darya” in the post-1970s phase of his career. His singers include all the Rafi clones active in his time—Anwar, Shabbir Kumar and Mohammed Aziz, and while Kishore Kumar sang only once, in “Sagina,” Amit Kumar also sang in “Qila.” Mukesh and Talat Mahmood sang for him in several films as well.
The best of filmmakers, co-stars, composers and lyricists adorned his films till the very end, and he always balanced Mumbai and Chennai in his acting vehicles.
