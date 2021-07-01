MUMBAI — Filmmaker Raj Kaushal, who passed away Jun. 30 from a heart attack, and was married to Mandira Bedi, is remembered as an ever-smiling, affable man.
He made his debut (according to sources) as an assistant on the action of “Bekhudi” (1992). He was also assistant director on “Trimurti” (1995) and “Dus” (1997), the latter remaining incomplete—both were films directed by Mukul S. Anand. He is survived by his actress-anchor wife Bedi and children Veer and Tara. He was 50.
In his brief career, he directed and co-produced “Pyar Mein Kabhi Kabhi” (1999) and “Shaadi Ka Laddoo” (2004), directed “Anthony Kaun Hai?” (2006) and co-produced “My Brother…Nikhil” (2005). Within these films, Kaushal was the Columbus of so many assorted talents.
“Pyar Mein Kabhi Kabhi” was a youthful love story that introduced Dino Morea, Rinke Khanna and Sanjay Suri. It was the debut of singer Shaan, Vishal and Shekhar separately as music directors, Salim-Sulaiman as song composers, Shiraz and Samraat also as composers. Raj Kaushal himself made his debut as a lyricist, ditto wife Mandira Bedi, and Vishal and Shekhar separately again as singers Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani. Vishal and Salim also made debuts as lyricists.
Himesh Reshammiya appeared as himself in “Anthony Kaun Hai?” besides scoring music for the film and singing in it—his first screen appearance even before his debut film, “Aap Kaa Surroor.” Of course, he had appeared in his own music album videos by then.
Last but not the least, celebrated (and gay) writer-director Onir (Anirban Dhir, who edited films like “Bhoot”) made his debut with “My Brother…Nikhil,” modern Hindi cinema’s pioneering film on homosexuality.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.