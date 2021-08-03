MUMBAI — Renowned film critic Rashid Irani was found dead Aug. 2 at his residence in Mumbai. He was 74.
Irani, who had multiple health issues and lived alone, was said to have breathed his last on July 30 at his home in Dhobitalao, according to his close friend Rafeeq Ellias.
Karan Johar, on Twitter, shared a throwback picture with Irani. He wrote, “Rest in peace Rashid. I remember all our interactions and conversations so fondly. Your insight on Cinema will always be treasured.”
Randeep Hooda tweeted, “Cinema a little less loved today. RIP Rashid Irani saab.”
Sudhir Mishra said, “Oh shit !When I came to Bombay in d early eighties, this was the kind of Bombayite I grew to love. Gentle, firm, held his own in a discussion but always listened. In front of him his city changed. He was in a sense like d Grandfather in Fellini’s Amarcord: lost near his own house!”
Well-known scriptwriter and journalist Aniruddh Guha, the grandson of late filmmaker Dulal Guha, tweeted, “GUTTED! There was no one more passionate about cinema than Rashid Irani! A man stuck in a time warp. Living alone, without Wifi or gadgets, eating meagre meals. A frugal existence. All his friends feared this is how he’ll go. Will miss him saying “Aneerood” on the phone.”
The official social media account of the Mumbai Press Club also paid respects to Irani: “Rashid Irani, 74, one of the country's foremost film critics, passed away probably on 30 July at home. He was not seen for 2-3 days; a search by friends, club officials and police led to his home, where his mortal remains were found.”
Irani, who had contributed to national dailies like “The Times of India,” “Hindustan Times” and the website “Scroll.in,” was described as “one of the pillars of the Mumbai Press Club Film Society.” The critic was a core member of the club, and never missed a day at the media center writing his reviews and watching films.
Irani was also one of the owners of Cafe Brabourne, a restaurant near Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium. His stint as a journalist was described by him as “It all began with Marilyn Monroe,” as he told Elias.
