MUMBAI — Filmmaker Lakshmi R. Iyer is back with “First Second Chance,” a short film that will go on floors in August. With a casting coup comprising Ananth Mahadevan and Renuka Shahane Rana, the film is a story of love and emotions.
“It is the heartwarming story of two people who give themselves a second chance. When I read the story, Ananth and Renuka came to my mind, and I am so glad they heard the story, shared my excitement and consented to be part of the film,” said Iyer.
Iyer’s persona is unique. The modeling bug bit her in 2010, that too, as a chance outing! She says, “It was destiny. I happened to meet a well-known model at the airport and he suggested that I should get a portfolio done.” She went on to do multiple print and TV ads.
But when the opportunity came to start life behind the camera, she was more than excited. Interestingly, during Iyer’s modeling days, she also juggled and assisted director Anand Kumar. This turned out to be an excellent learning curve.
Iyer began her career as a communications lead with IBM in Dubai, a starkly different portfolio from what she is handling today. “During my IBM days, I kept asking myself what makes me happy and what I want to do in the future,” she recalls. “Modeling came my way. And then I realized my true calling was filmmaking and the move to behind the camera from the front of the camera happened. I knew I was ready and this was something God planned for me.”
Iyer founded Streetsmart Production as she made her foray into filmmaking in 2015. “Nugen Media, a Dubai-based film production house, met me. They had seen my body of work and loved it. My experience of more than a decade in the industry helped and I joined the team for the international film “The Gandhi Murder.””
People of 34 nationalities got together to make this movie, she remembers. “Apart from Stephen Lang of “Avatar” fame, from India, I got an opportunity to work and learn from veterans like Om Puri, Saroj Khan, Nassar, Rajit Kapur and Govind Namdeo, to name a few. I learned so much. It was absolutely enriching in every sense,” she says.
In a familial dedication to her father, the most important person in Iyer’s life, she directed “Appa,” her directorial debut in 2017 starring Amit Behl, Abhey Jit Attri and, interestingly, Lakshmi herself. It was the story of a loving single father of an adopted beautiful daughter in a perfect happy family of two.
“My father—I call him Appa—is the most important person in my life. He stood by me in the darkest days and gave me strength to fight back. Over the years, he has made me a better human being with his guidance,” she says while sharing that she still maintains an excellent relation with Amit Behl, who essayed her Appa.
“Wrong Mistake,” the film starring Sushant Singh and Achint Kaur, was based on a surprise gift given by a wife to her husband on Valentine’s Day and its effects thereafter, and crossed 4 million-plus views on YouTube.
“Seasoned with Love” starring Sudhanshu Pandey, Flora Saini and Richa Sony came next. The film was about a loving wife paying a surprise visit to an unfaithful husband, and crossed over 87 million views on YouTube.
Iyer plans to start writing her first feature film by the end of this year. Till then, it will be her “First Second Chance.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.