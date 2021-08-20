MUMBAI — Ever since the premiere of “Shershaah” last week, love and appreciation has been pouring in for the team.
Lt. Gen (Retd.) Syed Ata Hasnain, who commanded the Indian Army’s 15 Army Corps in Kashmir, is the latest to praise “Shershaah” for its detailed research—from capturing authentic locations to depicting army ethics and behavior.
In a live chat with actor Sidharth Malhotra, Lt Gen. Hasnain said, “The scenes that the film has shown of the Kashmir valley are very authentic. I have lived half my life there, but I’ve never seen such authentic scenes been captured. Simple things like army officers not revealing their sources have stood out in the film.”
He added, “Some of the scenes that show the human aspect of a soldier are captured well. I hope that “Shershaah” sets a benchmark for other Hindi filmmakers to make well-researched army films in the future.”
Applauding Malhotra’s performance, he told the actor, “I would like to compliment you for really getting under the skin of an army officer. I have seen many army-based films over the years, but no one has got it so right.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.