MUMBAI — Revenge drags a father down the devil’s alley in “Scotland,” the next release at ShemarooMe Box Office, which has lived up to its promise of providing big-screen entertainment experience right at our doorsteps.
The internationally-applauded Manish Vatssalya Hindi directorial “Scotland” is a story of a wronged father deciding to get back at four criminals who rape his daughter. The film is inspired from real incidents that keep popping up in newspapers. It holds a mirror in front of society by confronting us with the heartbreaking reality of violent crimes against women.
“It was indeed an honor to make a film with a socially relevant message. To find it standing among Hollywood as well as foreign cinema’s best just swells the team with pride,” stated director Vatssalya. “I am glad that the audience will be able to watch our film through an incredible platform such as ShemarooMe Box Office. The lockdown is pushing us to become a digital universe and ShemarooMe Box Office is the right initiative.”
“Scotland” features a troupe of fresh faces like Khushboo Purohit, a much-celebrated former contestant of the popular reality show “Dance India Dance” and Chetan Pandit, known for his commendable work in “A Wednesday!” and “Dilwale.” The movie Scotland also stars Vatssalya himself. In a unique casting coup, the makers even discovered Adam Saini, an ex-Scottish cop, making his debut in the Indo-UK production.
Adam Saini has snagged 11 best actor awards in various festivals for his role. “As a common man, catching the eye of a director was a fairytale chance. Manish made me very comfortable in front of the camera, so much so that I never felt I was acting,” said Saini.
Earlier, ShemarooMe Box Office had streamed the Sharib Hashmi starrer “My Client’s Wife.” The film sparked immensely positive word-of-mouth on social media.
“Scotland” is produced by Zainia Ibourek and Manish Vatssalya and releases on ShemarooMe Box Office Aug. 7. Tickets can be booked on the ShemarooMe app and website.
