A virtually all-female team has created this light, enjoyable fun Netflix series “Masaba Masaba,” that is not just a change but also a relief from the dark world of crime sagas of all hues that are spewing across streaming channels.
Reminding us of a lighter and far more innocent version of the unabashedly naughty "Four More Shots Please!" franchise, the 6-episode story is an imaginative look at the real-life saga of Neena Gupta and her daughter Masaba Gupta, both playing roles similar to their real lives, but served up with a huge dollop of fiction.
Masaba here is a fashion designer who's aiming big but has a rather finicky promoter, Dhairya Rana (Neil Bhoopalam), who is always sitting on her head, so to speak. Her company is not doing so well. Mother Neena is an actress who is trying for major roles in films at her age, and for that she lives in Mumbai away from her husband who is in Delhi.
The show is about not just the adventures and misadventures of the mother-daughter duo but also their interactions and frictions. The mom and daughter also adore each other and are very encouraging and appreciative of each other's efforts.
In six crisp episodes, the show demonstrates how they triumph over adversities and score in their respective dreams and ambitions, with a lot of humor, emotions and, of course, an introduction to a whole lot of outrageous situations and characters.
The free-flowing narrative is the pivot of this relaxing, entertaining show, along with sterling performances by the cast, led by Neena Gupta. Masaba Gupta is a complete natural, and Neena's recent declaration that she was wrong to stop her from becoming an actor in real life is justified. She has a pleasant persona, a spontaneous smile and an incredible talent for acting. Her body language and the mobility of her facial expressions are, in fact, even like textbooks for new actors. She indeed is to the camera-manor born.
From the support, Rytasha Rathore as Gia is outstanding, and Smaran Sahu as Jogi and Sunita Rajwar as the maid who is also a part of the family are very good. The rest of the cast is shown as pseudo and as OTT, as such real people are in their actual social lives. The bespectacled actress who plays Gehna also needs special mention.
If you just want a good time, and the right proportion of everything from style and sophistication to sass and even sex, this one's for you, a breezy fun ride that is easy on the senses.
Rating: ****
Produced by: Ashvini Yardi
Directed by: Sonam Nair
Written by: Punya Arora, Nandini Gupta, Sonam Nair & Anupama Ramachandran
Starring: Masaba Gupta, Neena Gupta, Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Smaran Sahu, Nayan Shukla, Pooja Bedi, Satyadeep Misra, Sunita Rajwar, Abhishek Bhalerao, Dara Sandhu, Tanuj Virwani, Farah Khan, Kiara Advani, Gajraj Rao & others
