MUMBAI—Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha star in “Section 375,” a film based on an important law applied to rape cases. The film is directed by Ajay Bahl.
Khanna plays a best-in-the-business defense lawyer to a film director, played by Rahul Bhatt, who is accused of rape, while Chadha plays a tough nut public prosecutor arguing for the victim, played by Meera Chopra.
T-Series present this Panorama Studios production, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.
