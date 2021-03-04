MUMBAI—Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have announced the start of their own production venture, Pushing Buttons Studios, which will have its first maiden project, “Girls Will Be Girls” directed by Brooklyn-based filmmaker, Shuchi Talati. This project is an international venture marking it as an Indo-French production between their new venture and France-based Dolce Vita Films, helmed by producer Claire Chassange. It challenges taboos around sexuality.
The film is the only Indian one this year that is invited to the ongoing Berlinale Script Station (from ten projects from around the world) and is also been invited by the prestigious Jerusalem Script Lab.
Fazal has been the lead in the Hollywood film “Victoria and Abdul,” alongside Dame Judi Dench and will be seen in Kenneth Branagh’s magnum opus “Death on the Nile” later this year. He is also a member of the Academy. Chadha too has traveled with her films to Cannes and been on the jury of international film festivals at Marrakech and Nara, Japan.
Their newly christened company ‘Pushing Buttons Studios’ aims to tell stories rooted in the Indian ethos for a global audience. The film is set in an elite boarding-school in a small Himalayan hill town in the North of India. It follows the story of sixteen-year-old Mira, whose sexy, rebellious coming-of-age is hijacked by her mother who never got to come-of-age.
Mother and daughter grow up together through the course of the script and their fraught but ultimately loving relationship is the beating heart of the film. Talking about the film, Chadha tells us, “The world that Shuchi has created is relatable, often cruel but never hopeless or nihilistic. Its honest awkwardness will make you chuckle, not weep. It’s full of relatable, lived-in episodes that one finds oddly satisfying - like popping a zit. The mother in our story routinely dodges the self- sacrificing stereotype of the typical Indian mom - she’s complicated, grey, and not a martyr. The dynamic between mother and daughter is so under-explored in Indian and world cinema that the possibilities my film presents are very exciting.”
Fazal adds, “This is the first time that Richa and I are collaborating on a film as producers and the experience so far has been very rewarding. This film being our first is close to our hearts. I am also excited that our studio will enter the market with such a progressive, female-led story. We hope to be able to tell thought-provoking and universal stories with humor and love.”
Writer and director of Shuchi Talati is an Indian director based out of New York. “I like my work to challenge dominant narratives around gender, sexuality, and the Indian identity,” she tells us. Talati won the prestigious New York State Council of the Arts Grant for the script of “Girls Will Be Girls,’ which is a development fund. She has also been selected for Berlinale Talents and her most recent short film, “A Period Piece,” premiered at SXSW Film Festival in 2020. The short will be playing as part of the Seattle Asian American Film Festival from March 4 to 9 and will also be available to stream in the US during that period.
Talati and Chadha first presented “Girls Will Be Girls” as part of the NFDC’s Film Bazaar co-production market, where they found like-minded producing partners in Sanjay Gulati from Crawling Angel Films, Delhi and Claire Chassagne of Dolce Vita Film, France. The two have been longtime collaborators. They co-directed a documentary about adults living with autism and Down’s Syndrome, while they were students at Sophia College in Mumbai as an assignment. As Chadha became an actor and Talati a director, the two remained close friends and often talked about making films together.
Says Chadha, “In my opinion, Shuchi is an amazing voice, and I’ve been following her evolution for years, knowing that one day an incandescent film would be born from her brain. She is definitely a filmmaker to watch.”
Dolce Vita has previously produced Partho Sen Gupta’s “Sunrise” in India, which played at Busan and Tribeca Film Festivals. Their recent film, “A Son” by Mehdi Barasoui premiered in Venice Orizzonti.
