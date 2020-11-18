MUMBAI—Richa Chadha is the recipient of the Dr Ambedkar Award 2020 for her significant contribution to Indian cinema. The actress received the honor recently at the Raj Bhawan from the Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari.
The actress has just returned from the El Gouna Film Festival, where she was a part of a panel discussion on women empowerment. Through her film choices, the actress has consistently pushed the envelope, choosing stories that trigger discussion. In her last two outings, “Panga” and “Section 375,” the actress' performances stood out.
Says Chadha, “It’s an honor that I hold close to my heart. For an actor who has had no godfather, every achievement feels precious and well-earned. The award reiterates my faith in my dreams. It has been a long journey to this point, standing by my value system and making movies that mean something more than just entertainment has always been my endeavor.”
“I am grateful for this win and it will only embolden me to choose better projects in future. For the year that we’ve had, it remains a continual duty of artistes to support the lesser privileged and help reinstate their lives. The job of an actor goes beyond an entertainer’s. We all carry the responsibility of uplifting the society, and as an influencer, I urge that more people join in supporting the lesser privileged. It’s equally our responsibility to vouch for continual support to the medical fraternity and Covid warriors, who have brought us out of the most tumultuous year of our lives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.