MUMBAI — Celebrating eight years of “Fukrey,” Richa Chadha is also grateful that the film helped her meet her beau Ali Fazal.
Some films are special forever, not just for the audience but for the actors starring in them as well. As the first installment of the comedy, “Fukrey,” completed eight years June 14, Chadha shared a funny video titled, “Life-lessons from Bholi.”
She also shared a story on her Instagram, saying “Fukrey” will forever be special because that’s where she met her partner, Ali Fazal. They went on to do “Fukrey Returns” together and will next be seen in the third installment of the film franchise with the rest of the cast. Their romance bloomed after the second installment had been filmed. While both Chadha and Fazal have been established artistes, together they have even become successful producers as well.
Chadha shared a series of stories, talking about the film and about having made great friends with the cast of the film. But it was her series of stories on beau Ali Fazal that was adorable. She mentioned, “And also met a boy from my own planet” calling that time the “Pyaar Dosti (Sweet Friendship)” phase. She concluded by being grateful, saying “Things happen in strange ways… unknown to us, our lives are shaped by forces we never pay attention to.”
Incidentally, professionally as well, Bholi remains Chadha’s most celebrated character, though she has had a film or two (like “Goliyon Ki RasLila—RamLila”) that has been more successful than “Fukrey Returns,” the more successful of the two movies in the franchise. In fact, despite the male gang of heroes, it is Bholi who is the star of the show in both the installments of the franchise. She is the pivot of the stories.
The “Fukrey” franchise is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar for Excel Entertainment. It was also, historically, the first film from that prolific banner that did not have lyrics by Javed Akhtar, Farhan’s father, after 11 films in 12 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.