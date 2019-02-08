MUMBAI—Richa Chadha always has surprises up to her sleeves. The versatile actress is also vocal about her thoughts and speaks her mind openly on issues close to her heart on various public platforms. Recently she was in UK to promote her recently-released film “Love Sonia” and was also invited as a guest on a BAFTA Award-winning news show of Victoria Derbyshire.
The actress added one more feather to her cap by being the only Indian actor to have her handwritten message featured in a unique book called “The House of Commons Book of Tribute” to the late Nelson Mandela, former president of South Africa and a world leader.
It is a book that has more than 700 handwritten messages by prominent people across the world, including President Barack Obama, Kofi Annan, the British Prime Minister and hundreds of leading international business and community leaders as well as sports, music and film stars. David Beckham, Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Richard Branson, Maya Angelou, Russell Crowe, Chris Rock, Kylie Minogue and Will Smith are among the host of stars who have written meaningful messages in the book.
The book will soon be published and will be made available globally. The proceeds from sales in each country will go towards fighting Child Poverty in that country. The book is a major tool to help continue Mandela’s mission to end child poverty and racial intolerance.
Nic Careem, the founder of the House of Commons book of Tribute, extended his gratitude to Chadha, who said, “I met Nic when I was in London recently. He has been working really hard to get together this amazingly conceptualized book that is the House of Commons book – a homage to one of the world’s biggest iconic figures, not just in the world of politics but as a human being.”
She went on, “We all have heard and learned a great deal about Nelson Mandela and what he contributed during his time for human right issues across the world, especially in the African continent. His struggle as a world-renowned leader to fight for rights of downtrodden people of his race has made him a legendary inspiring figure. To be a part of this book which is so thoughtful to have handwritten notes by everyone as an overall message for the youth today is truly exceptional. To embody his contribution and to have heartfelt messages by such accomplished people is a great way to know how and what people thought and continue to think of him even today. I’m happy to be part of this tribute, the proceeds of which will be given towards a campaign to end poverty.”
