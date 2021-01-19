MUMBAI—Richa Chadha was informed of someone inciting violent threats against her since the release of the trailer of “Madam Chief Minister.” Nawab Satpal Tanwar, who is reportedly the founder of the Akhil Bhartiya Bhim Sena, has been continuously making and uploading videos on social media platforms to instigate hate and violence towards the actress and her film. Not just that, he even openly issued death threats and has now said that he wants to chop her tongue off and is offering a reward to someone who can do so.
The act on public platforms claiming to harm anyone’s life is condemnable and goes to show the agenda with which these threats are being issued. The Bhim Army, a Dalit party with national presence, has condemned this threat and said that they are not to be confused with this Bhim Sena.
Chadha reacted on Twitter saying, “Hum Nahi Darte (I’m not scared).”
Earlier, Chadha had stated, “This film was learning experience for me, for us all. The promotions were no different. The first poster that was released faced severe criticism, rightly so. What to me (and my privileged eyes) was a mere prop used by my character in a scene, came across as a stereotypical portrayal of Dalits for many of our people.”
She went on, “As an actor, I receive the communication for posting, complete with the copy, handles and hashtags. Needless to say, I have no role in the designing of promotional materials. By saying this, I am not throwing the makers under the bus. They realized this inadvertent error and took this criticism in their stride.”
“They responded immediately by retracting the objectionable poster and by releasing a new poster the very next day. It was a regrettable and completely unintentional oversight, not a deliberate insinuation. We are sorry. Our heart is in the right place. Hopefully you will see that for yourself when you watch the film.”
Chadha added, “It’s been my toughest role so far in my career. It also explores the nature of power. I learned the diction, the dialect, how to ride a bike and a lot about caste politics for this role. It’s about the rise of one female in the male-dominated world of politics and how she beats all odds to rise to the top!”
She also says, “We have made this film for love, as though we were on a mission to tell this story. Tara, one feisty oddball of a woman, fights patriarchy, caste oppression and brutal violence along with the usual betrayals of politics, to rise to the top and affect change. And she does so with incredible dignity and courage. I could relate to her righteous rage. As the film nears release, I am becoming aware that I have to say goodbye to Tara. I am also aware that she will never entirely leave my side.”
The movie is written and directed by Subhash Kapoor, and Saurabh Shukla, Manav Kaul, Akshay Oberoi and Shubhrajyoti have pivotal roles. A Kangra Talkies production, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Naren Kumar and Dimple Kharbanda, it is set to release in cinemas Jan. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.