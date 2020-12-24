MUMBAI — Celebrity anchor-cum-debut actor Sachin Kumbhar has recently shared a memorable experience with Richa Chadha from the set of “Unpaused.”
Kumbhar, who has made his debut with “Unpaused,” an anthology of five short films, which showcase lives during corona, and also the hopes for a better tomorrow despite the odds. The Chadha short is directed by Nikhhil and focuses on the fall and ultimate rise of Richa Chadha’s character as she comes to terms with her husband’s indiscretion with the help of a friendly neighbor. Kumbhar is playing the role of a news anchor in reel- life too.
A part of the movie was shot in midtown Mumbai’s Wadala, where an incident happened that made Kumbhar emotional. Sharing this experience, he said, “We were in our vanities when to my great surprise my driver came and told me that a kitten was stuck in the tyre of my car. I did not know what to do because I had never dealt with such a situation. A few guys from the crew came to my rescue, got the kitten out and later, to my great relief, told me that it had been taken to Richa’s vanity. When I went there, I saw that she had wrapped the kitten in a towel and was playing soothing music on her phone to calm the kitten. Since she is a big-time cat lover, she had some extra cat food to spare and she fed it to the animal. She even taught me how to do it, and it was unlike anything I had ever done before and the whole experience really touched me emotionally. It also introduced me to the compassionate and animal lover side of Richa, and the whole experience is something that I will never forget!”
Kumbhar is a professional anchor/emcee based out of Mumbai. Also a voiceover artist with over 10 years of international experience, he started with radio presenting, voicing, and TV anchoring during his stay in Dubai. He moved to India in 2010. Since then, he has anchored high-profile events for renowned brands like Star India, Times Clean and Clear, Neutrogena Guinness World Record, Times of India, Miss Universe India, etc. Currently, he is anchoring for Bombay Times Fresh Face.
He has also voiced TV channels like Zee International, Colors, MTV and others and moderated a meet-and-greet session for Katy Perry before her first gig in the city of Mumbai in early 2020. The anchor-cum-debut actor has also been associated with Pro Kabaddi League since its second season and has hosted Hockey India League 2015.
