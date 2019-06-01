MUMBAI—Taking on one of her most physically-challenging roles, Richa Chadha has been training extensively to don the role of a Kabbadi player on screen for “Panga.” The film came at the most perfect time for Chadha as she had just recovered from an injury. During her schooldays, the actress had played the same sport, and that came in handy for her training too.
Over the last few months, Chadha has gone the extra mile for her personal satisfaction to essay her role. Not only has she taken on to training with some of the best experts in the sport, but she has taken up three other fitness methods to build up endurance for her body.
Chadha has been a fitness enthusiast since an early age and keeps herself engaged with various types of fitness activities. For the film and linked to her personal fitness goals, she has also taken to strength training, Yoga and Agility training.
The actress said, “I wanted to blend my personal fitness goals with that of the film. So the training of Kabbadi extended me to collaborate with people like Mustafa, who has curated a fantastic strength and movement-based fitness module for me. I have always loved doing new things for fitness, and I’m glad I’m getting to experiment. I also went back to the roots of my school practice of doing Iyengar Yoga, as that’s imperative too. Also, I found myself attracted towards fusion belly dance and I have taken that up too.”
